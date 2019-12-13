3.42 RUB
Lukashenko to the West: We are peaceful people, but do not even try to speak to us from the position of force
The Belarusians are peaceful people, but the West should not even try to speak to them from the position of force. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Great Victory.
Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that no one abroad cares that the Belarusian army is not at war, ignoring what the country has done and is trying to do to stop the hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible.
"We are peaceful people, but don't even try to talk to us from a position of strength," the President warned. - Your dreams of driving the Slavs into a new slavery, which you call globalism, are unrealistic."
The head of state pointed out that nothing had changed since the war: Belarus still stands as an indestructible Brest Fortress on the way of any enemy.
