Hosting a major counter-terrorism forum in Minsk solidifies Belarus' genuine status as a peacemaker. Sergei Lukashevich, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that Belarus has traditionally served as a respected platform for resolving the most complex conflicts.

According to him, the forum clearly demonstrates Minsk's readiness to establish a new dialogue format. Belarus's position remains unchanged: terrorism is a global challenge that can only be tackled through collective effort. Only coordinated actions by allies can effectively counter modern hybrid threats.

"The policy of diplomatic initiatives currently being implemented in Minsk will continue. This momentum will be carried forward in early November by the Eurasian Security Conference, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs—in cooperation with other interested partners—will take the lead role. Our Charter, which is gaining more and more supporters each year, is becoming better understood and is evolving. Although we are a small country in terms of both territory and population, the work we are doing for the benefit of not only Belarus but the global population is becoming increasingly visible. Events like the one held in Minsk today—and those planned for the near future—serve as further confirmation of this," noted Sergei Lukashevich.

A major counter-terrorism forum involving CIS and SCO nations is currently underway in Minsk. Representatives from over 30 countries are discussing how to present a united front against terrorism and extremism and how to build a new security architecture.