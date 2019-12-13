3.41 RUB
Lukyanov: During the Great Patriotic War an attempt to destroy the nation was undertaken - and this is nothing else but genocide
During the Great Patriotic War an attempt to destroy the nation was undertaken - and this is nothing short of genocide. And Belarusians are firm in their determination to defend historical interests, the truth and memory of our ancestors. This opinion was shared in an interview to TV channel Belarus 1 by the first secretary of the Belarusian National Youth Union Alexander Lukyanov.
According to Lukyanov, during the Year of Historical Memory, it is important to focus young people's attention on the preservation of memory sites. In this regard, the BRYU and the Memorial Complex "Khatyn" will soon sign a memorandum on cooperation.
