City Day festivities continue in Minsk

The Upper Town was full of national colors on September 10. The landmark cite of the Belarusian capital hosted the concert of band "Syabry" and the People's artist of Belarus Anatoly Yarmolenko performed.

The stage near the Palace of Sports became the central point of attraction of Minskers and guests of the city. Dozens of music and dance groups were charging with energy and positivity. The headliner of the festive concert was the band "Korni". Their performance was awaited impatiently by the inhabitants of the capita. The City Day festivities were crowned by bright fireworks at night.