People with disabilities from 11 European countries to discuss problems of inclusion in their countries

70 young people with disabilities from eleven countries of Europe are discussing the problems of inclusion of their countries. Minsk is the international platform for discussions this year. These days the youth social and humanitarian project brought together young people with disabilities from Germany, France, Poland, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. The program includes intercultural exchange, participation in seminars, excursions to the sights of our country. Participants express their opinions, compare their ideas on the socialization of people with disabilities. Among the guests of the meeting is businessman, Paralympic sportsman Alexei Talai.