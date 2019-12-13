Maxim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova receive 10 and 11 years in prison

Minsk regional court passed a verdict in the case of conspiracy to seize state power. Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council, who called for aggression against law enforcement officers on her pickets, received a 10-year imprisonment in a general regime penal colony. Maksim Znak received 11 years in a medium-security penal colony. Only the resolution of the verdict was publicly announced, the criminal case was considered at a closed trial.

By the way, judging by comments in social networks, the vast majority of Belarusians didn't feel sympathy to those involved in the case.

Foreign diplomats came, as usual, without accreditation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for participation in the process and without any not only legal, but also logical substantiation of their presence. They refused to talk to journalists and even ran away demonstrating clearly what "freedom of speech" means in the European and American sense.

But they willingly answered the questions of German media representatives and opposition bloggers. But as soon as journalists approached Evelina Schulz, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Belarus, Head of Political, Economic, Press and Information section, the Russian language was immediately forgotten and the power of speech was lost.