М. Nedasekau: We try to support each other at all starts regardless of our views

We try to support each other at all starts regardless of our views. This was declared by Maksim Nedasekau, the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in high jump. At the same time the situation with Tsimanouskaya had no effect on the athlete even considering the fact that the events took place on the eve of the finals in high jump.

The Olympic medalist also gave his answer to all the haters, who attacked the athlete after he won the medal. Watch the full version of the interview on the YouTube channel of Belarus 1.


