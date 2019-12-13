EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

M. Piskorski: Belarus to perfectly cope with European sanctions

Thanks to the policy pursued by the leadership of Belarus, the sanctions will not become a big obstacle to the country's economic development. This opinion was shared by Polish political scientist Mateusz Piskorski. It is the multi-vector approach and honest partnership with many other countries that give Belarusians many opportunities, despite the pressure from the West.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All