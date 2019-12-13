3.40 RUB
M. Piskorski: Belarus to perfectly cope with European sanctions
Thanks to the policy pursued by the leadership of Belarus, the sanctions will not become a big obstacle to the country's economic development. This opinion was shared by Polish political scientist Mateusz Piskorski. It is the multi-vector approach and honest partnership with many other countries that give Belarusians many opportunities, despite the pressure from the West.
