M. Zakharova: Fugitive Belarusian opposition does everything to swing situation in Belarus
Russia does not intend to contribute to the legitimization of the Belarusian opposition activists, who have fled the country. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a briefing. In her opinion, these opposition forces are doing their utmost to stir up the situation in Belarus and to damage its economy.
When these people call for intervention of the United States or the North Atlantic Alliance in sovereign states, one should think hard about what consequences this intervention could lead to. After all, the migration to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa region was precisely the consequence of a series of interventions, violations of sovereignty and adventurist actions by NATO countries. Lithuania always supports "big brother" and NATO in general in such decisions. Now the whole EU part of Europe, the NATO part of Europe, must bear its share of responsibility for the results of their lawlessness, which was done in other parts of the world.
