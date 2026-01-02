Maduro's kidnapping is a repeat of American "justice" in Panama and Iran

Kidnapping elected leaders of countries is nothing new for the United States. Exactly 36 years ago, on January 3, 1990, the United States carried out a similar operation to kidnap Panamanian President Manuel Noriega. He surrendered to American forces during Operation Just Cause and the US invasion of Panama. Like Maduro, Noriega was accused of aiding drug trafficking.

For Trump, January 3 has become a symbolic date. On this day in 2020, during his first term, the American leader ordered a strike on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad Airport. The fact that the visit was official, meaning Soleimani was a guest of Iraq, and that Baghdad had not granted any permission for such actions in its territory, did not matter to the Americans. The three missiles struck killed seven people and burned two vehicles near the airport's cargo terminal.