Anatoly Bulavko, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, commented on the results of the CSTO summit in Moscow and assessed the effectiveness of the collective security system amid growing international tensions.

According to him, despite heated debates, the organization's effectiveness remains high. "No state in the world can ensure its own security on its own," the deputy emphasized. He noted that thanks to a collective approach, serious problems with drug trafficking and migration have been avoided. "If the CSTO hadn't been effective, we would probably have been overwhelmed by a wave of drug addiction, because we are, after all, the gateway to Europe from Asia," Bulavko said. The main result of the CSTO's work, in his opinion, is the creation of safe living conditions for the citizens of member countries.

Speaking about key challenges, the deputy highlighted several areas. The first is the "insane arms race" flaring up in the western part of the Eurasian continent and affecting all countries in the organization.

Second, terrorist activity: "Terrorism has already become a state-level instrument, and the head of state noted this."

Third, the ongoing drug trafficking from East to West, as well as new threats related to high technology, which "could become a powerful weapon of influence on entire nations."

Bulavko emphasized that the problems of different regions (Europe, Central Asia, the Caucasus) influence each other. For example, the situation on the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan could also impact Belarus through drug trafficking. Therefore, the importance of the summit, he said, lies in developing common approaches: "Only through joint efforts we can ensure peace and stability in the Eurasian region."

Separately, the deputy commented on Alexander Lukashenko's statement on the need to strengthen the CSTO military potential. Among practical steps, he mentioned the development of air defense systems, primarily aimed at countering drones. "A cheap drone has to be destroyed by air defense systems that cost thousands of dollars," Bulavko explained. He added that proposals have already been developed at the defense and foreign minister levels to create mobile air defense groups and joint air defense groups to protect civilian facilities, among other things. These documents were signed in the interests of the collective forces.

The deputy also noted that Russia continues to offer its weapons to the collective forces, and the CSTO is already developing its own standard, similar to NATO's. "If there is political will and more vigorous action in this direction, the CSTO's military potential will be 100% responsive to the challenges and threats that exist," Anatoly Bulavko concluded.