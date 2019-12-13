Makei: Belarus has to respond to external threats

We are witnessing a dangerous build-up of military hysteria in Europe. This was stated by the Belarusian Foreign Minister in an interview with the RT news agency. Vladimir Makei noted that the migrant crisis is accompanied by militaristic hysteria: the media of the Old World and the United States are full of reports about the almost inevitable war in Eastern Europe. There is a growing American military presence near the very borders of Belarus and Russia, active reconnaissance activities are underway and exercises are taking place virtually non-stop. This cannot remain without a response from our side.



Vladimir Makei urged the collective West to abandon the hate speech. Any differences can be overcome by negotiations, while the war, even a cold one, is not a solution to problems, but a way to their multiplication.



Makei: Poland and Baltic States violated all rules of international law



Vladimir Makei also dwelled on the humanitarian crisis, triggered near the borders of our country. The West and, in particular, Poland and the Baltic States have violated every conceivable rule of international law, morality and ethics in relation to migrants. This was stated by our Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei in his interview to the RT agency. The Minister recalled that the law requires European countries to consider the merits of all asylum applications of refugees. Instead, they were subjected to violence, which resulted in injuries and even death.



