Makei: Pandemic leads to another evolution circle in methods of human trafficking crimes
The pandemic of the Covid-19 has led to another evolution circles of human trafficking crimes. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus during the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the evaluation of the UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons. Vladimir Makei reminded that in 2005 the President of Belarus called for the creation of global partnership for combating human trafficking at the summit of the organization and that statement marked the beginning of many years of active work of our country in this field.
We are convinced that these UN decisions deserve further support. Despite significant success, every year we record new forms and methods of exploitation of people, new recruitment schemes for adults and children, new mechanisms of re-involvement of the rehabilitated victims. Human trafficking has also become a weapon in the armed conflicts. It is important for the Security Council to pay attention to this issue in the context of maintaining international peace and security.
Vladimir Makei also pointed out that the resolutions initiated by Belarus resulted in the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Global Plan of Action, the designation of July 30, as the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and the establishment of the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. By decision of the head of state, Belarus made three voluntary contributions to the fund.
