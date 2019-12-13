Makei comments on Zelensky's desire to deploy observers on border with Belarus

The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Makei commented on the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's wish to station observers on the Ukrainian border with Belarus, as BelTA reports.



The Minister was asked about the reaction of Belarus, if such a mission of Western countries is deployed on the border. "I agree with the assessment, voiced by the Russian side. If the appropriate representatives of Western countries are sent to the border of Belarus and Ukraine, it means actually involving these third countries in the Ukrainian conflict," Vladimir Makei said.



"We have always said that we do not want to get involved in this conflict and want everything that is happening in Ukraine to stop as soon as possible. But unfortunately, we see that the Western countries only escalate of this conflict," the minister stressed.



While answering the clarifying question, whether the deployment of such contingent would pose a threat to the national security of Belarus, the Minister said: "It depends on what kind of intentions these observers will come with or what kind of weapons they will be armed with. We see a lot of hysteria on our southern and western borders. And not just any verbal rhetoric, but specific actions are being taken: military equipment and weapons, soldiers are being moved. Of course we must not turn a blind eye to this. Naturally, we will develop the appropriate response measures. This includes military measures."



