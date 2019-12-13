PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Makei: Belarusians fighting in Ukraine must understand that they can get their full share

Illegal participation in armed conflicts as mercenaries is a criminal offence, the Foreign Ministry reminded. The head of the Foreign Ministry said: Belarusians, fighting in Ukraine, must understand that they can get their full share. In Donetsk and Lugansk, a number of detained Belarusian citizens may face death penalty. Is Minsk going to ask for extradition of the detained Belarusians? The official answer from the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.

We are receiving information about the detention and death of a number of Belarusian mercenaries who are fighting somewhere in Ukraine. In any case, these people certainly knew what they were doing, that they would be punished according to the relevant wartime laws. I don't know how the situation will develop in the future. We will think it over as we get official information, but I must say that in any case retaliation for such people will be unavoidable.
Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

