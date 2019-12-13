Makei: Belarusians fighting in Ukraine must understand that they can get their full share

We are receiving information about the detention and death of a number of Belarusian mercenaries who are fighting somewhere in Ukraine. In any case, these people certainly knew what they were doing, that they would be punished according to the relevant wartime laws. I don't know how the situation will develop in the future. We will think it over as we get official information, but I must say that in any case retaliation for such people will be unavoidable.

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus