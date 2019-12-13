Makei: West seeks domination by any means

Recent events both with regard to Russia and Belarus and what is now happening at various international platforms, in various countries for me personally clearly shows that it was all a false shell, behind which the West was hiding its true face. And the the essence of this shell is ensuring its domination, including through this information cover-up. No freedom of speech, no rule of law, when all laws are trampled. When we try, let us say, to challenge some sanctions measures in the European Union courts, instantly the decisions are made to change the regulations of the corresponding structures, which leave us with no hope of a positive outcome. We see that in its attempt to isolate, destroy, strangle our countries, the European Union, the West as a whole is taking the most radical measures, violating its own so-called European values, violating all laws and, moreover, principles of morality. Of course, this is a bitter experience for us, but we must also take this into account for the future.

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus