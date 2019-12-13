3.40 RUB
Makei: West seeks domination by any means
The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry gave an interview to the Russia Today channel. According to Vladimir Makei, the events of the last months have freed mankind from any illusions about the West: this is a civilization, which is ready to achieve its hegemony without hesitating about the means.
Recent events both with regard to Russia and Belarus and what is now happening at various international platforms, in various countries for me personally clearly shows that it was all a false shell, behind which the West was hiding its true face. And the the essence of this shell is ensuring its domination, including through this information cover-up. No freedom of speech, no rule of law, when all laws are trampled. When we try, let us say, to challenge some sanctions measures in the European Union courts, instantly the decisions are made to change the regulations of the corresponding structures, which leave us with no hope of a positive outcome. We see that in its attempt to isolate, destroy, strangle our countries, the European Union, the West as a whole is taking the most radical measures, violating its own so-called European values, violating all laws and, moreover, principles of morality. Of course, this is a bitter experience for us, but we must also take this into account for the future.
Getting rid of illusions has cost Belarus and Russia dearly, but it will allow avoiding catastrophic mistakes in the future. The West is, by definition, a geopolitical rival, which knows no pity and no ethical norms and the relations with it should be built on this basis.
