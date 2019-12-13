3.42 RUB
Online frauds: more than Br36,000 stolen from residents of Brest Region residents last week
More than Br36,000 was stolen from the residents of Brest Region last week via computer technology. The investigation units of the region initiated 20 criminal cases under the article "Theft of property by modifying computer information." The attackers mostly took possession of bank card details with the help of phishing web pages, imitating the design of the existing Internet sites, as well as in some cases, presenting themselves as bank employees and stealing the details of payment cards. Solving such crimes is not easy. Very often pensioners or mothers on maternity leave become the victims of the criminals. The rules and recommendations against the actions of swindlers remain the same: do not disclose personal information.
