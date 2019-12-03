EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Maksim Yermolovich: average salary of state employees in 2020 should exceed 920 rubles

The average salary of the state employees next year should exceed 920 rubles. The wage rate in education and healthcare will be increased at a higher pace, according to Finance Minister Maxim Ermolovich. Particular attention is paid to low-paid categories of the population.

