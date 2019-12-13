3.42 RUB
Belarus' engineering industry progressing at advanced pace and shows worthy samples of equipment
The engineering industry of Belarus is progressing at advanced pace and shows worthy samples of equipment, announced Oleg Malashchenko, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Leningrad Region of Russia.
The main partner of the Leningrad Region is the Republic of Belarus, said the Russian official. According to him, at the end of 2022, mutual trade increased by 18% compared to 2021, and the figure amounted to $837 million.
Oleg Malashchenko reminded that at the talks in Minsk, President Alexander Lukashenko and Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko discussed a figure of 1 billion, which was to be reached by 2025, but he hopes that this bar will be reached this year.
In September, at the meeting of the Leningrad Region delegation with the President of Belarus, the issue of cooperation was also discussed. "New directions have opened up, which were out of the question before. Given the current sanctions, we are actively receiving equipment from Belarus," said Malashchenko. - Compared to the previous year, we have already grown by 50% in terms of equipment. Last year there were just over 100 units, this year we have already subsidized 139 units of equipment for agriculture. Last year there were about 40 Belarusian tractors, this year there are already 65. The range of equipment has expanded.
