Leningrad Region grows first food wheat due to Belarusian seeds
Leningrad Region received the first food wheat thanks to Belarusian seeds in 2023, said Oleg Malashchenko, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Leningrad Region of Russia.
To date, the potential for the work of the Republic of Belarus and the Leningrad Region is to multiply this volume, said the vice-governor. "The world is waiting for a quality product, and Russia today is the leader in grain production," Malashchenko noted.
According to him, the region has a significant amount of land in the northwest with a difficult climate, and the region is guided by the experience of the Republic of Belarus. In the 90s, our country did not actually produce a single ton of food wheat, and today the republic covers the needs for food wheat in full. "The Leningrad Region this year received its first food wheat thanks to the seeds that were brought from the Republic of Belarus," the Russian official said. - That is, even in our climate, the food wheat appears".
