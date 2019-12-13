Mammoth, rhinoceros or bison? Bones of an ancient animal found by divers in the river Sozh

The remains of an ancient animal were found in the river Sozh. During training dives diver found two objects that look like bones. They managed to lift them to land. Specialists of the Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble, having examined the find, came to the conclusion that these are the remains of a bison! There were several theories about the origin of the bones: mammoth, deer, rhinoceros or bison. With a careful study of the forearm of the prehistoric animal and a fragment of its thoracic vertebra, archaeologists came to the conclusion: bison could have lived in these places 10-20 thousand years ago. Specialists will study the unique find in detail.