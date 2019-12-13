3.41 RUB
Mammoth, rhinoceros or bison? Bones of an ancient animal found by divers in the river Sozh
The remains of an ancient animal were found in the river Sozh. During training dives diver found two objects that look like bones. They managed to lift them to land. Specialists of the Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble, having examined the find, came to the conclusion that these are the remains of a bison! There were several theories about the origin of the bones: mammoth, deer, rhinoceros or bison. With a careful study of the forearm of the prehistoric animal and a fragment of its thoracic vertebra, archaeologists came to the conclusion: bison could have lived in these places 10-20 thousand years ago. Specialists will study the unique find in detail.
Yuri Pankov, Head of the Department of the Museum of Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble:
“This is the period when people only appeared on the territory of Belarus, mammoths, woolly rhinoceroses and bison lived here. Therefore, this interesting specimen will be added to the collection of our museum.”
Earlier, bones or even whole skulls of forest elephant, mammoths, rhinoceroses, reindeer and cave lion were found in the vicinity of Gomel. The Museum of the Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble also keeps more than 400 fragments of marine fauna.
