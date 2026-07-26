Man of the World on a Blue Bus: Why Traveler Herbert Wants to Visit 193 Countries

Traveler and journalist Herbert has a dream to visit 193 countries by bus. If you were strolling near the National Library in Minsk in recent days, you might have spotted him. By the way, the owner of the unusual vehicle admitted that he has already managed to obtain a reader’s card at the library.

He asks to be called simply Herbert, a man of the world. The 32-square-meter bus-home is named after him. One must enter without shoes or in shoe covers. The large blue bus is his permanent place of residence. Inside there is a guest area, a kitchen zone, a sleeping area, a bathroom, and a cellar where homemade raspberry jam prepared by the man’s mother is stored.

Hidden cabinets hold everything needed for life and a large wardrobe. Herbert is not only a traveler but also an entrepreneur - he runs a business similar to booking, only for roadside services (he owns cafés, parking lots, car washes and tire services). While traveling through Belarus, besides the good roads, he noted one more detail - every house has a lawn mower or a trimmer.

“This impresses me because I am a neat person. I like it when everything is clean. And this is one of the reasons why I like Belarus so much - it is very clean and tidy here,” the traveler emphasized.

The lower part of the bus is given over to a “garage,” where a bicycle stands, there is a bow with arrows, unbreakable dishes that he takes out on holidays. Here there is also a compartment for tools and a compartment with a washing machine and dryer. “There is a reserve of 400 liters of clean water for the shower and toilet. 150 liters for shower water, 150 liters for waste. A whole treatment facility,” the journalist added.

Utility payments for Herbert come out to exactly zero. The guys, he admitted, treat him with respect and fill up water for free at the truck wash. Electricity comes from generators, and he uses gas once every six months.

It is precisely thanks to the business that Herbert is implementing the bus project, which has a goal.

Herbert:

“A free person explores the world. On my bus it is written: 193 countries, 8 billion people, and all of this is us. And also words important to me: friendship, respect, love, travel and freedom. My main task and the goal of this project is to travel, if possible, through all 193 countries, to show that we are different, with different religions, appearance, height, but the basic values are the same for everyone. I want to record them, and in 2028 in Berlin the first human summit will take place, where the first document will be signed.”

Herbert

Herbert’s plans on the unusual bus are to travel through 193 countries. Belarus is second on this list. The first was Armenia, his historical homeland. The hero of the story added that he follows the relations between Belarus and Armenia with a smile. “Since I am building my diplomatic career, I understand that a diplomat must have important qualities - calmness, control of the situation, inclusion of irony. Mr. Pashinyan (Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan) and the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are masters of their craft. Alexander Grigoryevich is an experienced politician; they sometimes have some argument. But I perfectly understand that nothing in our life is eternal. Today it is an argument, and tomorrow it is friendship. And no matter how they may not be able to agree on some issues, overall everything is fine. If the respected leaders cannot agree, then among people not strongly connected with politics there is a centuries-old friendship. It is so and it will be so. I see this in people’s attitudes. I was literally a couple of days ago in the Armenian church. Such a project without the approval of Alexander Grigoryevich would have been impossible. And no matter what argument Pashinyan and Lukashenko may have, the Belarusian leader did not say that there would be no church. It exists. And this is an indicator that even the leader of a country can separate politics and non-politics,” the traveler shared his opinion.

Before this Herbert lived in Germany and for a long time in Russia. While testing the bus he traveled through Kazakhstan, Turkey and Georgia, and now he knows exactly which weighs more - an European Union passport (he also has one) or Russian registration plates.

“There are difficulties when crossing certain borders. The Poles do not let me through. I go to another Polish border, there they also do not let me through. I go to Latvia, and there they do not let me through either. I arrive at the Bulgarians, they say: you are a good guy, we like you, but your papers are excellent, we will make a request to Germany, so you need to stand at customs for a couple of months. When the official note comes, then we will let you through. And better go through the Greeks. But they also did not let me through,” the journalist told a not very pleasant story.

In the man’s plans after Belarus is to go to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, China and India. But when exactly he will leave Minsk he does not know, because he also came to Belarus for a couple of days, but everything has dragged on.