Mapping the Future: Belarus Unveils 2040 Sustainability Strategy at SCO Forum in Minsk

MINSK — Belarus currently holds the 35th position in the global index for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showing its most substantial progress in the areas of economic growth, gender equality, industrialization, and digitalization. These achievements were officially highlighted during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum on Sustainable Development held in Minsk.

Against the backdrop of escalating international tensions and global economic imbalances, the forum serves as a concrete mechanism for implementing the strategic agreements previously reached by the leaders of the SCO member states. Within this framework, a particular emphasis is being placed on integrating development with regional security architecture.

SCO Moving Ahead of Global Averages

"The member states of the SCO are demonstrating a higher level of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals compared to the global average," stated SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Ermekbaev. "Hosting this SCO sustainability forum is highly beneficial for addressing current challenges, aligning our structural approaches, and evaluating how member states are progressing toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda."

A Comprehensive Institutional Architecture

Belarusian National Coordinator for achieving the SDGs, Sergei Aleinik, emphasized that the country has established a highly organized domestic framework to sustain this momentum.

"Belarus has built a robust national architecture specifically for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030," Aleinik noted. "Furthermore, we have already drafted our National Strategy for Sustainable Development extending to 2040, alongside corresponding sectoral and regional sustainability strategies. The government, parliament, civil society organizations, youth groups, and the private business sector are all actively integrated into this comprehensive process."

Regional Assessment Highlights Top Performers

According to the latest regional progress assessment, which meticulously analyzed 138 distinct indicators tracking development dynamics over a 10-year period, the highest sustainability metrics within the country were recorded in the Grodno, Brest, and Minsk regions.