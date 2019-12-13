Cleanliness and order marathon – Minsk residents support green initiatives

Today, the marathon of cleanliness and order continues in the capital. The communal services, labor collectives, families and young people work in every district of Minsk. Yards and streets, parks and squares will be improved with joint efforts. Also the city flora will be supplemented with thousands of trees and shrubs. By the way, a new parkway appeared yesterday in the Leninsky District. More than 20 maples were planted at the intersection of Plekhanova and Yakubova Streets. The residents of the capital support green initiatives. You can supplement the capital landscapes with new compositions within the project "Green Yard Together!"