PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Marina Tsar wins competition of multi-child mothers "The Beauty of Belarus"

Multi-child mothers contested for the title of the Beauty of Belarus. The gala-show of the national project brought together 15 women who have realized their potential not only in motherhood, but also succeeded in business, charity work, music and sports.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All