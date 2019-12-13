PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Marina Vasilevskaya says hello to all Belarusians and thanks for the support

Marina Vasilevskaya has sent greetings to all Belarusians

"The crew feels good, I feel great. Today is the day devoted to preparation for the flight, and our crew is ready to perform the launch on the reserve day. We thank everyone for their support," said the participant of the space flight from Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya.

