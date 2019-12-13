3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Markevich: Belarus levels off tension on southern border
Belarus has leveled the tension on the southern border during the talks with the neighboring party. Our country has demonstrated the ability to build a constructive dialog with Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by military analyst Alexander Markevich. The expert is sure that it is necessary to continue to find points of contact.
After the border reinforcement was removed in the southern direction, Alexander Lukashenko urged representatives of the power bloc of the country not to relax and closely monitor the situation in the north-western direction. Militarization of the region affects the national interests of Belarus and may involve attempts at provocations.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All