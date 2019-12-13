PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Markevich: Belarus levels off tension on southern border

Belarus has leveled the tension on the southern border during the talks with the neighboring party. Our country has demonstrated the ability to build a constructive dialog with Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by military analyst Alexander Markevich. The expert is sure that it is necessary to continue to find points of contact.

After the border reinforcement was removed in the southern direction, Alexander Lukashenko urged representatives of the power bloc of the country not to relax and closely monitor the situation in the north-western direction. Militarization of the region affects the national interests of Belarus and may involve attempts at provocations.

