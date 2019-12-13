Markevich: Belarus has always contributed to settlement of Ukrainian crisis

Belarus has always indicated its position and has always contributed to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with real opportunities and real levers. This opinion was shared by analyst of the center of political science of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Alexander Markevich.

"Those measures, which we have taken, are well known to everyone. We have shown that there is a real opportunity to solve the issues in the Ukrainian direction. Now there are a lot of questions about Zelensky's legitimacy. In my opinion, it's very important to understand who can really influence the processes, and it's from these realities to proceed and conduct contractual mechanisms and launch these mechanisms," said the military analyst.