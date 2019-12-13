3.42 RUB
MART of Belarus imposes price limits on goods for schoolchildren
Ensuring affordable prices and preventing the cost of school products from rising: The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade has developed recommendations for all participants in the trade chain - manufacturers, suppliers and retailers.The pricing regulations apply to all categories of school products: from clothes and shoes to school bags and stationery.
A profit margin of no more than 15% is recommended for manufacturers. And for importers of wholesale and retail the total trade markup should not exceed 30%. For our part, we will continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, offer other methods, if business entities do not heed our recommendations.
Also, MART draws the attention of manufacturers, importers and facility managers to the need to take into account the current economic situation, and in the formation of prices for school products to show high social responsibility.
