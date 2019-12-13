MART publishes tariff book

An annual forecast with clear figures and a graph of their changes by quarters. MART has published a tariff book, which describes how the cost of housing and communal services, communications, transport and education, strong alcohol and premises security will change. For example, an increase in utility bills is no more than $5 per year. In regard to cellular communications, the Internet or landline telephone, as well as postal, an increase in cost should be expected only in the 4th quarter and no more than 4%.



The publicity of this data will reduce inflationary expectations of businesses and people. Before the beginning of the calendar year, MART calculated the cost for operators, carriers, educational institutions.



