MART: The rise in prices for food products connected with growth of world prices for raw materials

The rise in prices for food products is connected with the growth of world prices for raw materials, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade explained to journalists. Experts note, that in January the annual growth of consumer prices amounted to 10.4%, and the inflation in relation to the previous month was formed at the level of 1.5%, which corresponds to the average price dynamics in the I quarter.

