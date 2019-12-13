EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


MART extends regulation on prices for socially important goods until June 29

The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade extends the regulation on prices of socially important goods until June 29. The list includes fresh-frozen fish, meat, milk and dairy products, sugar, buckwheat and other goods. As the department noted, in the context of the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy, the risks of rising prices on basic commodities remain. The prolongation of price regulation is aimed at ensuring affordability of products for the population.

