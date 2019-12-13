MART continues to monitor prices in Belarus

More than 2600 stores and cafes have been checked by the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus since the beginning of the year through scheduled and unscheduled inspections.



MART issued nearly 650 recommendations for correction and 120 prescriptions because of the expired food products.And those who are caught repeatedly will be fined. Since the beginning of the year, the amount exceeded 6.5 million rubles. A Particular attention is paid to trade markups on products that are in the basket every day: milk, cereals, meat and bread.



The MART hotline is also constantly working. Although there are fewer calls, but every fact is verified to protect the buyer.



