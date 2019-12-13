3.42 RUB
MART: The situation on the market is stable and there are no grounds for prices rise
To ensure that basic food, bread, meat, milk and cereals , is available to everyone, regardless of income, price regulation for socially important goods is extended for another three months, until mid October. This approach has been in place for 90 days and has proven to be effective. MART constantly monitors price lists in retail chains and private stores. The situation in the market is stable and there are no grounds for price hikes.
Domestic market protection and price stability
MART constantly monitors the price of goods. It declares the situation predictable and controllable. There's no objective reason for prices jump now.
In March and April the price jumped sharply for garlic, lemons and ginger. The market has reacted to borders closed due to the pandemic, supply difficulties, and rising external prices, especially for food. And inside, it was all heated up by an unjustified buyout. This year, the Belarusian agrarians have also increased their sowing areas. They promise to grow all the 20,000 tons we eat.
State regulation of prices for socially important goods
In order to avoid price distortions, MART expanded the list of socially important groups to 30 items. Given the fact that there are many suppliers, there is no point in artificially inflating the price.
Protecting domestic market
The trade authorities introduced a temporary ban on the export of buckwheat, onion and garlic. This is the protection of the domestic market in the current rapidly changing environment, and, of course, constant shelf monitoring.
Prices under MART control
MART, as a regulator, is constantly in touch with customers via hotline and online services. And it quickly eliminates price distortions. Violations of surcharges on buckwheat were found in 4 shops in Grodno and Mogilev regions. On the whole, in the first half of the year more than 3.5 thousand facilities were examined.
