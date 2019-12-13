MART: The situation on the market is stable and there are no grounds for prices rise

To ensure that basic food, bread, meat, milk and cereals , is available to everyone, regardless of income, price regulation for socially important goods is extended for another three months, until mid October. This approach has been in place for 90 days and has proven to be effective. MART constantly monitors price lists in retail chains and private stores. The situation in the market is stable and there are no grounds for price hikes.







Domestic market protection and price stability

MART constantly monitors the price of goods. It declares the situation predictable and controllable. There's no objective reason for prices jump now.

In March and April the price jumped sharply for garlic, lemons and ginger. The market has reacted to borders closed due to the pandemic, supply difficulties, and rising external prices, especially for food. And inside, it was all heated up by an unjustified buyout. This year, the Belarusian agrarians have also increased their sowing areas. They promise to grow all the 20,000 tons we eat.





State regulation of prices for socially important goods

In order to avoid price distortions, MART expanded the list of socially important groups to 30 items. Given the fact that there are many suppliers, there is no point in artificially inflating the price.





Protecting domestic market

The trade authorities introduced a temporary ban on the export of buckwheat, onion and garlic. This is the protection of the domestic market in the current rapidly changing environment, and, of course, constant shelf monitoring.





Prices under MART control