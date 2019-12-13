MART strengthens price control before holidays

The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade is urging regional managers to prevent food prices from rising by the end of the year. Special attention is given to the value of meat and dairy raw materials and socially important goods on the shelves on the eve of the New Year holidays.

Today, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade tried to find a balance between increasing income for the agricultural sector and keeping low prices for buyers.

The entire price formation chain from agricultural producers to the shops was discussed at the meeting, where representatives of regions, concerns and ministries were present via video link. Inflation for 10 months is 6.2%. But each of them has its own set of products in the basket.

In October-November, the regulator noted an increase in the cost of some food products. Yes, the rise in the price of imports is predictable.

The MART constantly monitors the price of socially important goods. And since the beginning of the year, about 150 facts of unreasonably high prices have been revealed.

Andrei Kartun, Deputy Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus: "In spring, the facts of excess profitability of mask and disinfectant manufacturers were established. Among other things, the networks exceeded the markups on those positions. We have established price regulations and the amount of fines already exceeded 100 thousand rubles. These are the facts that make us react promptly."

Control over prices will not be removed in the near future, but on the eve of the holidays it will even be intensified, says the regulator. But these days, of course, the shops themselves are interested in selling more. This is why they announce promotions and discounts.

Two weeks before the New Year, MART switches to daily price monitoring of goods that are in high demand on these December days. This is primarily a basket of products for the festive table. And the main thing is not to make it heavier for our wallet.