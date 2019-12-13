3.42 RUB
MART: In 2021 Belarusian customers mostly complained of online stores
Last year, MART specialists and executive committees considered more than 10 thousand appeals of Belarusians related to the violations of consumer rights. In 2021, the buyers mostly made claims to sellers of online stores for failing to comply with refund deadlines or violating the terms of prepaid purchases delivery. Also, people complained of being provided with false information about goods and services and other unfair trade practices in social networks and messengers.
