2020. The political blitzkrieg in Belarus has been thwarted. The faces of certain groups of people, whose goal was a coup d'état in the country, have been unmasked. It took the population a few months to figure out what ideas were in the minds of the white-red -white community.



Two years later, Belarus continues to live a peaceful and stable life, which makes some western neighbors uneasy. They still keep up the hope for breaking the Belarusian society, just as they destroyed the Ukrainian one in their time. But the plan won't work anymore. The Belarusians have changed.



Two years ago, after the presidential election, the trouble spots of protests erupted in Belarus. There were rallies, flags, and slogans of the same kind. Their goal was a coup d'etat in the country, provocations, division of society, chaos, and unleashing an information war. Literally in one day, they redrew the past of their country and erased the line of the law. For the next six months we were witnessing a new picture for our state: a certain part of society transformed into an aggressive mob, which wanted to tear down not only the current government, but also anyone who had an opposing point of view on its path.



The hysteria continued for several months. By the spring of 2021, the long-awaited silence came on the streets. And this year we see a radically different picture.



May 9, 2022. Victory Avenue. The stele "Minsk Hero-City". Thousands of people flocked to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War. They were holding the national flag, flowers, and ribbons of the colors of the state symbols on their clothes. No one forced them to wear them. It's everyone's choice. The atmosphere around is saturated with unity and patriotism. But in this very spot, in 2020, everything looked different. People take pictures with soldiers, take children for a ride on vehicles, and eat army porridge with pleasure.



After 2020, people openly and loudly declare their pro-government position. Weekly rallies with state flags were organized all over the country. Belarusians went out to rallies in support of the head of state. Patriotic communities and clubs are created, uniting people of different ages. And merchandise of the First Channel is even a trend!



Social networks are witnessing a "revolution": users' avatars display the state flag, and their pages contain long posts about their attitude to Belarus and the authorities. The war of colors and opinions is over: the remnants of the white-red-white community are defeated.



Belarusians have changed in these two years.



They changed when they realized what was really going on, who was trying to deceive them, and who eventually betrayed them.



Everything changed because the language of truth was loud and clear in the country, from politicians to journalists and bloggers.



They changed when they understood that Belarus managed to keep the bastion of peace and calmness: bombs exploding near the southern borders and NATO caterpillars rattling on the western borders.



They changed when they saw how deceitful those who shouted about the might of democracy and based their world ideology on the notions of total hypocrisy and lies were.



It is impossible not to remember the words of our president: "Wait a little, it will be very interesting!



Time has put everything in its place.



As a man in uniform I cannot help emphasizing at the end - Belarusians respect the military. The attitude of the inhabitants of the settlements near the borders is a vivid example. Every day they bring treats to our servicemen who guard the borders of the country. They bake pies, boil soups and take rolls out of the cellar. And in these actions is a real attitude towards their defenders, and therefore - towards their country.



