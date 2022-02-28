Shrovetide week starts in Belarus

The Shrovetide week has started! Together with all Slavs, our people celebrate this holiday from the depth of the centuries. The seeing off of winter (also called Maslenitsa) is accompanied by such obligatory rituals as songs and dances, pancake tasting and burning of the Maslenitsa Scarecrow at the end of the Shrovetide week. The authentic traditions of this ancient holiday are carefully preserved in the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life. This season the Museum in Strochitsy also invites you to take part in the Pancake celebrations.