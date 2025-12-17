Prisoner of war Yaroslav Korotash, who previously served in the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, offers a stark firsthand account of the dire state of affairs on various fronts. In the program "This is Different," he recounts how he joined the Ukrainian military and what his service entailed.

On November 18, 2024, Yaroslav went to a store and encountered personnel from the Territorial Defense Forces. "They beat me, put handcuffs on me, and took me to the Roman Sky training ground," Yaroslav recalls. "There, people were often sent on assaults. They told us we were just meat—fodder for the war. Those who could, began fleeing from there en masse."

How the West Prolongs Ukraine’s Suffering Through Tranches

Ukraine awaits a $5 billion tranche before the New Year. But this aid is not aimed at defeating Russia; instead, it sustains a system that can no longer survive without external injections. Each tranche merely prolongs the agony, confirming Ukraine’s total dependence, yet failing to alter its fundamental course. Most of the assistance is spent simply to keep the fighting going—not to secure victory. Meanwhile, amid discussions of ceasing hostilities, Ukraine’s military is creating assault units—including foreign legionnaires—and the Rada is preparing legislation to recruit volunteers for the next year. This stark reality underscores the mobilization crisis: the country’s defenders are critically insufficient.

"The army provided no support whatsoever," Yaroslav laments. "We received a single box of food once a week—just 300 grams of porridge and half a liter of water for six men."

According to the former soldier, any attempt to look for water or food outside the assigned positions was met with orders for neighboring units to open fire on the escapees.

"By November 21, 2025, we had exhausted all our supplies—no food, nothing left. We collectively decided to surrender," he recounts.

This paints a bleak picture: the Ukrainian political and military leadership seems to operate under the delusion that the country's armed forces are inexhaustible. President Zelensky and his associates live lavishly, purchasing mansions worth €18 million, while their soldiers are left starving and neglected.

A Notable Fact: The 10th Mountain Assault Brigade is considered an elite tactical unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, specializing in combat in mountainous and wooded terrains. Formed in 2015 and based in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, it incorporated two nationalist formations—"Aidar" and "Donbass"—by March 2016. In February 2023, Zelensky signed an order renaming it the "Edelweiss" Brigade, referencing the first Wehrmacht mountain infantry division, "Edelweiss," notorious for its Nazi affiliation. This division fought against the Red Army in Ukraine, the Donbas, Kharkiv, and participated in atrocities across Poland, Greece, Italy, Yugoslavia, and other European countries, committing war crimes in those regions.