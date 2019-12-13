3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Grodno celebrates main national holiday on a large scale
The festivities began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the soldiers and partisans in the city park. Then the entire historic center of the city turned into one big festive area. There were non-stop concerts on the main stage during the whole day.
The pedestrian street Sovetskaya in Grodno was given to craftsmen and street musicians with classical music concerts on the balcony. And in the evening the main stage of the city will host a creative program for the youth.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All