Large-scale social research to be held before referendum

Sociology helps us keep abreast of the pulse of various spheres of life in Belarus and be aware of the society's problems and demands. It is planned to get a cross-section of the public opinion on a wide range of issues before the referendum - a large-scale social research will be carried out. Recent polls have shown that the economy, social guarantees, dialog between the authorities and society, national unity, and patriotic education are important to people. All these aspects form the basis of the updated Constitution, which will soon be presented to Belarusians.