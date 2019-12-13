Exercise "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2020" starts in Belarus

The large-scale exercise "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2020" will start today in Belarus. The CSTO peacekeeping forces, police units and a contingent of ministries of emergency situations will be involved in the exercise. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have been invited as observers. The exercise will take place at the Losvido, Vitebsk Region until 16 October. The total number of participants is over 700 people. In addition, over 100 units military and special equipment, including helicopters and drones, will be used. The tasks of manoeuvres include the preparation and development of peacekeeping operations. The exercises "Unbreakable Brotherhood" have been held annually since 2012 in one of the CSTO member countries.