3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exercise "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2020" starts in Belarus
The large-scale exercise "Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2020" will start today in Belarus. The CSTO peacekeeping forces, police units and a contingent of ministries of emergency situations will be involved in the exercise. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have been invited as observers. The exercise will take place at the Losvido, Vitebsk Region until 16 October. The total number of participants is over 700 people. In addition, over 100 units military and special equipment, including helicopters and drones, will be used. The tasks of manoeuvres include the preparation and development of peacekeeping operations. The exercises "Unbreakable Brotherhood" have been held annually since 2012 in one of the CSTO member countries.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All