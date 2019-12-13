PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Large-scale forum dedicated to fates of women of war held in Minsk

On April 19, Minsk hosts a large-scale conference on the fates of women of war. The forum is part of a large-scale city-wide project "Memory through the Ages".

The idea to hold it is connected with a significant date for the country - the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders. The forum was attended by more than 650 representatives of the fair sex, including delegations from Russia.

In the morning, the conference participants laid flowers at the memorial sites of the capital. Among them were the stele "Minsk - Hero-City", the Victory Monument, the memorial complex "Trostenets" and others.

