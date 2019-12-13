3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Large-scale forum dedicated to fates of women of war held in Minsk
On April 19, Minsk hosts a large-scale conference on the fates of women of war. The forum is part of a large-scale city-wide project "Memory through the Ages".
The idea to hold it is connected with a significant date for the country - the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders. The forum was attended by more than 650 representatives of the fair sex, including delegations from Russia.
In the morning, the conference participants laid flowers at the memorial sites of the capital. Among them were the stele "Minsk - Hero-City", the Victory Monument, the memorial complex "Trostenets" and others.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All