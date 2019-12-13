3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Large-scale medical summit of CIS countries held in Minsk
A large-scale medical summit of the CIS countries is taking place these days in Minsk. The President Hotel convened a meeting of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council. It was created in 1992 and unites medical community of 10 states. Alexander Lukashenko sent a greeting to the participants of the summit.
Greetings by the President to the participants of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council
"Your council plays an important role in strengthening and expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare in the whole CIS space and has proved its relevance in the current complicated conditions of the coronavirus pandemic," says the greeting.
Our country is presiding in the Council this year. It is planned that the Director of WHO Europe and the Regional Director of UNAIDS will join the discussion. This is already the 34th meeting of the CIS Health Cooperation Council.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All