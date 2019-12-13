PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Large-scale medical summit of CIS countries held in Minsk

A large-scale medical summit of the CIS countries is taking place these days in Minsk. The President Hotel convened a meeting of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council. It was created in 1992 and unites medical community of 10 states. Alexander Lukashenko sent a greeting to the participants of the summit.

Greetings by the President to the participants of the CIS Healthcare Cooperation Council

"Your council plays an important role in strengthening and expanding cooperation in the field of healthcare in the whole CIS space and has proved its relevance in the current complicated conditions of the coronavirus pandemic," says the greeting.

Our country is presiding in the Council this year. It is planned that the Director of WHO Europe and the Regional Director of UNAIDS will join the discussion. This is already the 34th meeting of the CIS Health Cooperation Council.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All