A day that embodies the cohesion, monolith and historical significance of the Belarusian nation. On September 17, Belarus celebrates the National Unity Day. The holiday has taken its historically important place in the calendar and now reminds us of all periods of the formation of our statehood, of the people and events that were decisive for us to be able to call ourselves Belarusians.



On September 17, 1939, the Belarusian people regained the right to live in their own land, follow their own traditions and determine their own destiny. But at the same time it is also a reminder of the difficult events that had to be overcome on the way to a sovereign and independent state.



Symbolic events in honor of the holiday were held throughout Belarus today, and the culmination was the patriotic forum "This is our History" in the Minsk-Arena.



However, Alexander Lukashenko stressed that politics has always been very dominant over history, and the events of a century ago were very strongly politicized. "When they split us up, there was such a mess in the history and mush in the territory of Belarus that not only historians, but many other political scientists, lawyers and government officials will have to deal with it," he said.



"We have brought back the lost tradition to celebrate the liberation of the western Belarusian lands not only as a tribute to this epochal event. Without this event it would be difficult for us to talk about the Victory. I am not even talking about independence. It is a response to new attempts of the West to divide the Belarusian people alive and to tear the country to pieces. This is an instruction to future generations of Belarusians to remember the lessons of history."



We cannot affect the fact that we are on the crossroads of geopolitical interests of the leading powers in the world. That is, here, on this holy Belarusian land, if you look at history, as well as in the future. I see it, the epicenter of all events. It is here where this mess has always been created, where the interests of major powers have always collided. And we have sometimes found ourselves in a situation not of our own making and not of our own war.



