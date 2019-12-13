3.42 RUB
Belarusian harvest exceeds 6 million tons
Among the leaders of the harvesting campaign there are Minsk, Brest and Grodno regions. There, the farmers will be ready to celebrate the harvest festival in a few days. In the north of Minsk Region, Krupsky Distric shows the best results harvesting. They will be summed up soon.
