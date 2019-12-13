3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Mass vaccination in Belarus: more than 400 thousand people want to get vaccinated
Mass vaccination against coronavirus continues in Belarus: there are more than 400 thousand people willing to get vaccinated. About 300 thousand people have already received the first component of the vaccine, while about 140 thousand people have completed the full course. By the end of next year, at least 60% of the country's population is to be vaccinated. Vaccination, including vaccination against other infections, is carried out at the expense of the budget, it allows to increase the coverage of patients. In 2019, we managed to prevent more than 140 thousand cases of diseases.
As the results show, the system of protection of the population from infectious diseases operating in Belarus ensures the procedure of vaccination and in general allows effective spending of funds allocated for this purpose.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All