Mass vaccination in Belarus: more than 400 thousand people want to get vaccinated

Mass vaccination against coronavirus continues in Belarus: there are more than 400 thousand people willing to get vaccinated. About 300 thousand people have already received the first component of the vaccine, while about 140 thousand people have completed the full course. By the end of next year, at least 60% of the country's population is to be vaccinated. Vaccination, including vaccination against other infections, is carried out at the expense of the budget, it allows to increase the coverage of patients. In 2019, we managed to prevent more than 140 thousand cases of diseases.