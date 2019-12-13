Master class for young musicians held

The National Concert Orchestra of Belarus, directed by maestro Mikhail Finberg, will continue a mini-tour to educational institutions. A string orchestra will sound in the assembly hall of the 10th Minsk school, which is named after Yevgeny Glebov. Younger generation of musicians, the honored collective supports the republican action "Masters of Art for Children".



The first concert was played by the honored collective the day before. World jazz performed by vocalists and compositions of Belarusian authors sounded from the stage.



