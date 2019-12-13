3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Master class for young musicians held
The National Concert Orchestra of Belarus, directed by maestro Mikhail Finberg, will continue a mini-tour to educational institutions. A string orchestra will sound in the assembly hall of the 10th Minsk school, which is named after Yevgeny Glebov. Younger generation of musicians, the honored collective supports the republican action "Masters of Art for Children".
The first concert was played by the honored collective the day before. World jazz performed by vocalists and compositions of Belarusian authors sounded from the stage.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All