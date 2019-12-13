Master class in embroidery and a festival of organ music "Origins, Way to Olympus" starts in Polotsk

Popularization of culture and sports - support for small towns, as well as the development of regional brands. All this is the festival "Origins, Way to Olympus". The large-scale and colorful festival has already been held in Rechitsa, Stolin, Novogrudok and Gorki. Now the carnival is visiting the most ancient Belarusian town Polotsk.

Polotsk is 1160 years old. The oldest city in the country has celebrated its next anniversary. These lands remember a lot - the Principality of Polotsk and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, Viking and Crusader raids. It is the cradle of Christianity for the Eastern Slavs. The first Belarusian woman-enlightener Euphrosyne of Polotsk was born here. The first book printer Francis Skorina was also born here.

The city preserves a unique heritage. At present 11 museums are the part of the National Polotsk Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve. The total exhibition area is 4 thousand square meters.

But in general it is amazing how the wealth was preserved during the Great Patriotic War. This is a tragic chapter in the history of the city.

The main intention of the organizers of the festival "Origins, Way to Olympus" remains unchanged: not only to attach each Belarusian to the national culture, but also to show how multifaceted our Belarus is. Traditionally, the first day of the festival ended with a concert of organ music by Valery Shmat.