Mother of deceased Maria Pirogova tells about her daughter's life and Nazi threats after her death

On December 6, 2022, a 29-year-old Masha Pirogova, a member of the Republican Parliament and a volunteer, became a victim of Ukrainian in the center of Donetsk. Maria helped children, pensioner and the wounded during all eight years of the conflict in Donbass.

“I was in charge of organizing the funeral and trusted no one but myself to do it. But who would have thought that someone would think of shooting during the funeral? In the evening I got a call and was told, "Maya, change everything because we have information that there will be shelling during the funeral." They said to change even the church and the time. I understand why they hate me. I am a propagandist, a journalist who tells the unpleasant truth. And why hate her?